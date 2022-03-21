$42,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT | Leather | Z71 Off Road Package
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 63,503 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, low KM and loaded! This obviously well cared for 2017 Chevy Silverado LT Crew Cab 4x4 just arrived on trade with under 64,000km and a long list of popular features including: heated leather seating, remote starter, back-up camera, Z71 Off-Road Package and more. Plus as an added bonus this rare find includes a tonneau cover and we've just installed brand new BF Goodrich All Terrain K02 tires!
Vehicle Features
