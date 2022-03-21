Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

63,503 KM

Details

$42,000

+ tax & licensing
Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

LT | Leather | Z71 Off Road Package

LT | Leather | Z71 Off Road Package

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

63,503KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8729837
  • Stock #: 259371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 63,503 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, low KM and loaded! This obviously well cared for 2017 Chevy Silverado LT Crew Cab 4x4 just arrived on trade with under 64,000km and a long list of popular features including: heated leather seating, remote starter, back-up camera, Z71 Off-Road Package and more. Plus as an added bonus this rare find includes a tonneau cover and we've just installed brand new BF Goodrich All Terrain K02 tires!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

