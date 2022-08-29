2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

- 4WD
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth® For Phone
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Forward Collision Alert
- Fully Automatic Headlights
- 6-Way Power Front Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Heavier Duty Rear Springs
- Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential
- Lane Keep Assist
- Memory Seat
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Rear Step Bumper
- Remote Vehicle Starter System
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Remote Locking Tailgate
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Active aero shutters, front
CornerSteps, rear bumper
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Headlamps, LED projector with signature DRL and turn
Taillamps, LED with signature
Fog lamps, thin profile LED
Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright-machined aluminum
Security System
tilt steering
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
STEERING WHEEL
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear Vision Camera
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Trailer brake controller, integrated
HEATED
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear bench seats
6-Speaker Audio System
Bose Sound With 6 Speaker System (7 Speaker System Including Subwoofer When Ordered With Bucket Seats)
Radio, HD
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Seating, heated and vented perforated leather-appointed front bucket
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being
LTZ PLUS PACKAGE includes (JF4) power adjustable pedals, (UQA) Bose premium audio system, (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist and (UVD) heated leather steering wheel
MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE On Crew Cab and Double Cab models includes 9.76" rear axle, (JL1) trailer brake controller, enhanced cooling radiator, revised shock tuning for increased control, heavier duty rear springs and increased RGAWR
MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE TRAILERING, MEMORY EQUIPPED, UPPER GLASS, POWER-FOLDING AND MANUAL EXTENDING, CHROME Includes integrated turn signal indicators consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5 square inch...
STEERING WHEEL, HEATED, LEATHER-WRAPPED AND COLOUR-KEYED
