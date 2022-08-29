Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

58,442 KM

Details Description Features

$42,915

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,915

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ 4WD | Z71 PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ 4WD | Z71 PKG

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 9294289
  3. 9294289
  4. 9294289
  5. 9294289
  6. 9294289
  7. 9294289
  8. 9294289
  9. 9294289
  10. 9294289
  11. 9294289
  12. 9294289
  13. 9294289
  14. 9294289
  15. 9294289
  16. 9294289
  17. 9294289
  18. 9294289
  19. 9294289
  20. 9294289
  21. 9294289
  22. 9294289
  23. 9294289
  24. 9294289
  25. 9294289
  26. 9294289
Contact Seller
Sale

$42,915

+ taxes & licensing

58,442KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9294289
  • Stock #: F4JAGB
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC0HG511886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,442 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Dealer permit #4240
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Remote Locking Tailgate
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Active aero shutters, front
CornerSteps, rear bumper
Headlamps, LED projector with signature DRL and turn
Taillamps, LED with signature
Fog lamps, thin profile LED
Security System
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
remote start
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front air conditioning
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear Vision Camera
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Power Windows
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Body, Pick Up Box
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm)
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
HD Radio
6-Speaker Audio System
Radio, HD
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Bedliner, Spray-on, Pickup box bedliner with bowtie logo. Liner is permanently bonded to the truck bed providing a water tight seal. The textured, non-skid surface is black in colour and robotically applied. Spray-on liner covers entire bed interior su...
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 5,373 KM
$127,999 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 32,000 KM
$48,179 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac Escala...
 112,754 KM
$49,974 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory