2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

*** GORGEOUS LOADED Z71 2500HD LTZ! *** EXCEPTIONAL PRAIRIE HISTORY! *** CUSTOM ACCESSORIZED 4X4! *** Not your average Silverado HD!! DECKED OUT with some Custom Accessories like a TONNEAU COVER......Chrome Tubular Running Boards......Custom Z71 Hood Protector......Chrome Grille Inserts......Heavy Duty Husky Floor Mats......COMPLETELY LOADED up with a POWER SUNROOF......HEATED STEERING Wheel......HEATED SEATS......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......Wireless Cellphone Charging Station......BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO......Black LEATHER Interior......4G LTE Wireless Hotspot......Factory REMOTE START......Z71 PACKAGE includes some Wicked Off-road Gear like Hill Descent Control......LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL......Under-Body Skid Plating......Off-Road Tuned RANCHO Shocks......and other great LTZ features like BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Large MyLink TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......MEMORY SEAT......Power Adjustable Pedals......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors (Front & Rear)......Lane Departure Warning System......Forward Collision Alert......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Multimedia Connections (USB, AUX)......Easy-Step Rear Bumper......Power Folding Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Indicators......Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel......Rear Cargo Lights......Sport Style Center Console......Full Crew Cab Seating......Power Sliding Rear Window......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD......Fog Lights......Tried and True 6.0L V8 Engine!......4.10 Rear Axle Ratio......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 7-pin and 4-pin Wiring......Factory Installed TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Transmission TOW HAUL MODE w/ Select-Shift......Front Tow Hooks......and Optional 18-Inch Black Moto Metal Alloys w/ Beefy All Terrain Tires!
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, factory original Build Sheet & Invoice, and custom fit All-Weather Chevrolet Mats! Only 145,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $40,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available.
Shopping for an RV as well? At Auto Show we offer Truck and RV Combo Deals! Save up to $100.00 Monthly by purchasing both together! Interested? Call for more details.
Check out our RV Inventory here : https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
