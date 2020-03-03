Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ - Z71, S.Roof, Htd/AC Lthr, Bose!

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ - Z71, S.Roof, Htd/AC Lthr, Bose!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$40,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4796436
  • Stock #: GT3915
  • VIN: 1GC1KWEGXHF132909
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** GORGEOUS LOADED Z71 2500HD LTZ! *** EXCEPTIONAL PRAIRIE HISTORY! *** CUSTOM ACCESSORIZED 4X4! *** Not your average Silverado HD!! DECKED OUT with some Custom Accessories like a TONNEAU COVER......Chrome Tubular Running Boards......Custom Z71 Hood Protector......Chrome Grille Inserts......Heavy Duty Husky Floor Mats......COMPLETELY LOADED up with a POWER SUNROOF......HEATED STEERING Wheel......HEATED SEATS......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......Wireless Cellphone Charging Station......BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO......Black LEATHER Interior......4G LTE Wireless Hotspot......Factory REMOTE START......Z71 PACKAGE includes some Wicked Off-road Gear like Hill Descent Control......LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL......Under-Body Skid Plating......Off-Road Tuned RANCHO Shocks......and other great LTZ features like BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Large MyLink TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......MEMORY SEAT......Power Adjustable Pedals......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors (Front & Rear)......Lane Departure Warning System......Forward Collision Alert......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Multimedia Connections (USB, AUX)......Easy-Step Rear Bumper......Power Folding Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Indicators......Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel......Rear Cargo Lights......Sport Style Center Console......Full Crew Cab Seating......Power Sliding Rear Window......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD......Fog Lights......Tried and True 6.0L V8 Engine!......4.10 Rear Axle Ratio......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 7-pin and 4-pin Wiring......Factory Installed TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Transmission TOW HAUL MODE w/ Select-Shift......Front Tow Hooks......and Optional 18-Inch Black Moto Metal Alloys w/ Beefy All Terrain Tires!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, factory original Build Sheet & Invoice, and custom fit All-Weather Chevrolet Mats! Only 145,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $40,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available.

Shopping for an RV as well? At Auto Show we offer Truck and RV Combo Deals! Save up to $100.00 Monthly by purchasing both together! Interested? Call for more details.

Check out our RV Inventory here : https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
Powertrain
  • Tow/Haul Mode
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • digital odometer
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mats: front
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Overhead console: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Armrests: rear folding
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
  • Gauge: oil pressure
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Tow hooks: front
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Memorized settings: driver seat
  • Armrests: front center
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Front suspension type: short and long arm
  • Rear spring type: leaf
  • Satellite communications: OnStar
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Front brake diameter: 14.0
  • Rear brake diameter: 14.2
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Side mirror adjustments: power folding
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Rear headrests: 2
  • Spare tire size: full-size
  • Assist handle: front
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Upholstery: leather-trimmed
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Internet radio app: Pandora
  • Infotainment: MyLink
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Wifi: hotspot
  • Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Door handle color: chrome
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
  • Locking differential: rear
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
  • Axle ratio: 4.10
  • Front spring type: torsion bars
  • Mirror color: chrome
  • Front shock type: twin-tube gas
  • Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
  • 4WD type: part time
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Armrests: rear center with cupholders
  • Grille color: chrome surround
  • Capless fuel filler system
  • Pickup bed light
  • Tailgate: removable
  • Programmable safety key
  • Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
  • Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal
  • Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Body side moldings: chrome
  • Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
  • Satellite communications: voice guided directions
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Steering ratio: 16.1
  • Front bumper color: chrome
  • Rear bumper color: chrome
  • Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
  • Power outlet(s): two 12V front
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Phone: voice operated
  • Power outlet(s): 115V front
  • Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
  • Rear seat folding: folds up
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rear brake width: 1.34
  • Wheels: chrome aluminum
  • Trailer wiring: 7-pin
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Bumper detail: rear step
  • Pickup bed type: fleetside
  • Tailgate protection cap
  • Tailgate: lift assist
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
  • Warnings and reminders: low battery
  • Storage: sunglasses holder
  • Anti-theft system: theft-deterrent system
  • Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror
  • Tailgate: power locking
  • Trailer wiring: 4-pin
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Check rear seat reminder
  • Connected in-car apps: weather
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 3.6
  • Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
  • Smart device app function: maintenance status
  • Smart device app function: vehicle location
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Front brake width: 1.57
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 10
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 10
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Radio: HD radio
  • Radio: touch screen display
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 33 mm
  • Internet radio app: iHeartRadio
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

