2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass

Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Remote Engine Start

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Trip Computer Powertrain Tow/Haul Mode Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

digital odometer

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Braking Assist

Roll Stability Control

trailer stability control

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Integrated Trailer Brake Controller

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

Auxiliary audio input: USB

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mats: front

One-touch windows: 4

Overhead console: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Tire type: all season

Armrests: rear folding

Storage: door pockets

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Side mirrors: heated

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Spare wheel type: steel

In-Dash CD: single disc

Memorized settings: 2 driver

Grille color: chrome

Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel

Gauge: oil pressure

Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Tow hooks: front

Camera system: rearview

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Rear suspension classification: solid live axle

Memorized settings: driver seat

Armrests: front center

Floor material: carpet

Front suspension type: short and long arm

Rear spring type: leaf

Satellite communications: OnStar

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Front brake diameter: 14.0

Rear brake diameter: 14.2

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Side mirror adjustments: power folding

Storage: front seatback

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver assistance app: roadside assistance

Side mirrors: integrated turn signals

Rear headrests: 2

Spare tire size: full-size

Assist handle: front

Window trim: chrome

Emergency locking retractors: front

Upholstery: leather-trimmed

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Internet radio app: Pandora

Infotainment: MyLink

Rearview monitor: in dash

Power door locks: anti-lockout

Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated

Wifi: hotspot

Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps

Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining

Door handle color: chrome

Power windows: safety reverse

4WD selector: electronic hi-lo

Locking differential: rear

Total speakers: 6

Power door locks: auto-locking

Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl

Axle ratio: 4.10

Front spring type: torsion bars

Mirror color: chrome

Front shock type: twin-tube gas

Rear shock type: twin-tube gas

4WD type: part time

Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone

Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar

Armrests: rear center with cupholders

Grille color: chrome surround

Capless fuel filler system

Pickup bed light

Tailgate: removable

Programmable safety key

Rear suspension type: multi-leaf

Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal

Driver seat power adjustments: reclining

Body side moldings: chrome

Electronic messaging assistance: with read function

Satellite communications: voice guided directions

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Steering ratio: 16.1

Front bumper color: chrome

Rear bumper color: chrome

Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench

Power outlet(s): two 12V front

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Phone: voice operated

Power outlet(s): 115V front

Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration

Rear seat folding: folds up

Headlights: halogen

Window defogger: rear

Rear brake width: 1.34

Wheels: chrome aluminum

Trailer wiring: 7-pin

Fuel economy display: range

Bumper detail: rear step

Pickup bed type: fleetside

Tailgate protection cap

Tailgate: lift assist

Warnings and reminders: maintenance due

Warnings and reminders: low battery

Storage: sunglasses holder

Anti-theft system: theft-deterrent system

Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror

Tailgate: power locking

Trailer wiring: 4-pin

Assist handle: rear

Check rear seat reminder

Connected in-car apps: weather

Turns lock-to-lock: 3.6

Infotainment screen size: 8 in.

Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.

Smart device app function: maintenance status

Smart device app function: vehicle location

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Front brake width: 1.57

Driver seat power adjustments: 10

Passenger seat power adjustments: 10

Side curtain airbags: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control

Radio: HD radio

Radio: touch screen display

Radio: voice operated

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 33 mm

Internet radio app: iHeartRadio

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

