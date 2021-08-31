Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

169,000 KM

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT Long box 4x4

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT Long box 4x4

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7600045
  VIN: 1gc1kueg3hf234816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please book an appointment to view truck. 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD WT 8 ft long box 4x4 6.0L v8 auto air tilt cruise pl pw cloth seats rubber floor, lease return. We offer bank financing and leasing. 169,000 km priced at $37900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy Winnipeg or online @ www.conquesttruck.ca Dp0789

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Tow Hooks
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
