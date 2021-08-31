+ taxes & licensing
204-633-1135
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-633-1135
Please book an appointment to view truck. 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD WT 8 ft long box 4x4 6.0L v8 auto air tilt cruise pl pw cloth seats rubber floor, lease return. We offer bank financing and leasing. 169,000 km priced at $37900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy Winnipeg or online @ www.conquesttruck.ca Dp0789
