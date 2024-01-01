Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

94,954 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,954KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1JD5SH6H4104045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Cajun Red Tintcoat]
  • Interior Colour Dark Pewter/Dark Titanium
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24436
  • Mileage 94,954 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 97,091 KM $33,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 53,693 KM $24,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Nissan Rogue SV 124,392 KM $25,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Sonic