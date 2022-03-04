2017 Chevrolet Sonic

$21,000 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 4 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8487337

8487337 Stock #: 22174

22174 VIN: 1G1JD6SB4H4171695

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green[Krypton Green]

Interior Colour Jet Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,461 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.