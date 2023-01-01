Menu
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2017 Chevrolet Spark

34,804 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT Holiday Boxing Event on Now!!

2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT Holiday Boxing Event on Now!!

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

34,804KM
Used
VIN KL8CD6SA7HC806074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brimstone
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,804 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Cabin Air Filter
Outside Temperature Display
Engine Immobilizer
Oil life monitoring system
Content theft alarm
Theft-deterrent system
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Defogger, rear-window
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Armrest, driver seat
Cargo security shelf, rear
Console, rear, centre with storage tray
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Cup holders, 2 front and 2 rear
Fuel filler door release, remote
Lighting, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp with OnStar controls
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Power outlet, auxiliary located in front centre stack storage bin
Coat hooks, rear seat
Driver Information Centre, segmented display
Foot rest, driver side
Glovebox, non-locking
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down) front and rear
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer and fuel gauge
Seat adjuster, 2-way manual front passenger with manual recline
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way fore/aft (up/down) manual with manual recline
Storage, lower centre IP bin
Storage, passenger IP storage tray
Windows, Power with driver express up/down
Keys, foldable (2)

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Battery, 375 cold-cranking amps
Suspension, front, MacPherson struts
Alternator, 80 amps
Engine, 1.4L DOHC 4-cylinder MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm)
Jack, mechanical with tools
Axle, 3.76 final drive ratio

Power Options

Power

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Door handles, black
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Grille, chrome-surround
License plate bracket, front
Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall
Fuel tank, 35L, 9 gallons
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control and Daytime Running Lamps
Spoiler, rear, Aero
Tire, spare, T105/70D14, blackwall
Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed
Mirrors, heated, outside manual-folding, body-colour
Fog lamps, front with chrome rings

Comfort

HEATED

Safety

Air Bags
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Air bags, 10 total
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
Air bags, head curtain, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Air bags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted, side-front and rear outboard seating positions

Convenience

Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted

Additional Features

Steering
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
headlamps
steering column
Dual-stage
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Tires
driver and front passenger
front disc/rear drum
knee
blackwall
head curtain
tilt-wheel
Electric
Tire
Wipers
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
front intermittent
mounted audio and phone interface controls
variable
non-variable ratio
rear-window
spare
electronic with set and resume speed
frontal
outside manual-folding
covered
steering wheel-mounted
single-zone manual
driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Power with driver express up/down
thorax side-impact seat-mounted
T105/70D14
P185/55R15 all-season blackwall
halogen with automatic exterior lamp control and Daytime Running Lamps
auxiliary located in front centre stack storage bin
front with chrome rings

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2017 Chevrolet Spark