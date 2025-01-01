$12,992+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Spark
LT Locally Owned | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Kalamata
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 100,706 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth | Back-up Camera
Discover the perfect blend of practicality and style with this 2017 Chevrolet Spark LT! This compact hatchback is ideal for urban dwellers and budget-conscious drivers seeking efficiency without compromising on features.
- Fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine
- Automatic transmission for smooth city driving
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers
- User-friendly infotainment system with 6.5" touchscreen
- Front fog lamps for enhanced visibility
- 60/40 split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo space
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls
Experience the Spark's nimble handling and impressive features for yourself. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a stylish and efficient city car!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Birchwood Nissan
