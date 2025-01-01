Menu
Bluetooth | Back-up Camera Discover the perfect blend of practicality and style with this 2017 Chevrolet Spark LT! This compact hatchback is ideal for urban dwellers and budget-conscious drivers seeking efficiency without compromising on features. - Fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine - Automatic transmission for smooth city driving - Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers - User-friendly infotainment system with 6.5 touchscreen - Front fog lamps for enhanced visibility - 60/40 split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo space - Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls Experience the Sparks nimble handling and impressive features for yourself. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Dont miss this opportunity to own a stylish and efficient city car! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2017 Chevrolet Spark

100,706 KM

$12,992

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT Locally Owned | Low KM's

2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT Locally Owned | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$12,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,706KM
VIN KL8CD6SA3HC799110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kalamata
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,706 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth | Back-up Camera
Discover the perfect blend of practicality and style with this 2017 Chevrolet Spark LT! This compact hatchback is ideal for urban dwellers and budget-conscious drivers seeking efficiency without compromising on features.

- Fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine
- Automatic transmission for smooth city driving
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers
- User-friendly infotainment system with 6.5" touchscreen
- Front fog lamps for enhanced visibility
- 60/40 split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo space
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls

Experience the Spark's nimble handling and impressive features for yourself. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a stylish and efficient city car!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Power Options

Power Locks

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio input jack

Additional Features

USB port
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Windows-Power
911 Assist
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD
SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability

