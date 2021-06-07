Menu
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

54,890 KM

Details Description Features

$58,699

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Premier

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

$58,699

+ taxes & licensing

54,890KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7269692
  • Stock #: F42XMJ
  • VIN: 1GNSKCKC3HR171030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Cocoa/Dune
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
HEATED
Front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heated rear seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
STEERING WHEEL
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
liftgate
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
HD Radio
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Hands Free
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
SENSOR INDICATOR
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
leather-wrapped and colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

