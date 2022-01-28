2017 Chevrolet Tahoe...

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Fog Lamps
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Active aero shutters, front
Fascia, front body-colour
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Mouldings, body-colour bodyside
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Glass, deep tinted
Liftgate, power, hands free
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted (Includes bright accent.)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Alert sensor indicator
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire)
Safety Alert Driver Seat
Door locks, rear child security
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger safety belt unfasten and turn signal on
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, sensor indicator
Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (Replaced with (UGN) Automatic Collision Prep when (Y66) Adaptive Cruise Control is ordered.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off.
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power
Air Conditioning
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Cargo Net
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front air conditioning
Keyless Start
Cargo management system
Conversation mirror (Deleted when (UTT) Theft Protection Package is ordered.)
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear-window electric
Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Power outlet, 110-volt
Windows, power, all express down, front express up
Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area
Steering wheel, heated, leather-wrapped and colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 8" diagonal multi-colour configurable display
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Sway Control
4-wheel drive
Hill start assist
Steering, power
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 150 amps
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil, integral to driver side of radiator
GVWR, 7300 lbs. (3311 kg) (Requires 4WD model)
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package)
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Keyless start, push button
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
Battery, 720 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
Suspension Package, Magnetic Ride Control road sensing electronically controlled shock absorbers
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear Reading Lamps
rear air conditioning
HEATED
Leather Wrap Wheel
HD Radio
WIRELESS CHARGING
Radio, HD
Audio system feature, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Adjustable Pedals
STEERING WHEEL
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
liftgate
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Hands Free
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
SENSOR INDICATOR
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
leather-wrapped and colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature
