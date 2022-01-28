2017 Chevrolet Tahoe...

Heated Mirrors

Rear View Camera

Tire Pressure Monitor

Passenger Airbag

Child-Safety Locks

Rear Vision Camera

Front and Rear Parking Assist

Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Forward Collision Alert sensor indicator

Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert

Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire)

Safety Alert Driver Seat

Door locks, rear child security

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions

Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger safety belt unfasten and turn signal on

Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions

Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, sensor indicator

Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (Replaced with (UGN) Automatic Collision Prep when (Y66) Adaptive Cruise Control is ordered.)