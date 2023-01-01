Menu
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

88,222 KM

Details Description Features

$23,178

+ tax & licensing
$23,178

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LS 8 Seater | Backup Cam

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LS 8 Seater | Backup Cam

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$23,178

+ taxes & licensing

88,222KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10116549
  • Stock #: F51TE7
  • VIN: 1GNKRFED7HJ158992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Dark titanium/light titanium
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F51TE7
  • Mileage 88,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- 8 Passenger Seating
- Cruise Control
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Bluetooth
- Rear Vision Camera
- Trailering Pkg

And more!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m])
Axle, 3.16 ratio
Steering, power, constant effort
Exhaust, single outlet
Battery, high capacity 660 cold-cranking amps
GVWR, 6411 lbs. (2908 kg) (CR14526 FWD models only.)

Interior

Trip Computer
Electric rear window defogger
(8) speakers
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cup holders 10 with (ABB) 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) and 12 with (ABC) 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration)
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Defogger, rear-window electric
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Insulation, acoustical package
Steering column, tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock
Windows, power with driver Express-Down
Lighting, interior with theater dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Bluetooth for phone, personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Not available with (UE0) OnStar delete.)
Seat, 2-way manual front passenger, included with Premium Cloth
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin and sliding armrest with storage
Instrumentation, enhanced Driver Information Centre with personalization features, speedometer, tachometer, outside temperature display, low oil, fuel and coolant indicators, odometer, trip odometer and trip computer with digital compass
Visors, driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors
Trim, interior, painted Silver trim centre stack and interior trim
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Colour Touch Radio

Media / Nav / Comm

IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER
MP3/WMA/CD Player
Bluetooth Capability
Audio system feature, standard speaker system

Safety

Rear Vision Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Does not monitor spare)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual-note
Air bags, front passenger air bag suppression
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...

Exterior

Roof rail mouldings
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Door handles, chrome
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, Black, manual-folding
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Liftgate, rear manual
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire
Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver and front passenger side glass)
Mouldings, Argent, body-side
Headlamps, dual cavity, halogen

Additional Features

null
cargo compartment
Lighting
audio aux input jack
interior with theater dimming
reading lights for front seats
second row reading lamps integrated into dome light
door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Premium JBL Synthesis Audio system-inc: AM/FM stereo

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

