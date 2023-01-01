Menu
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

94,219 KM

Details Description Features

LT

94,219KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10431477
  • Stock #: F58K8A
  • VIN: 1GNKVGKD3HJ258674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,219 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler
Fog Lamps
Roof rail mouldings
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Fog lamps, front
Door handles, chrome
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Liftgate, rear manual
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire
Mouldings, body-colour bodyside
Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver and front passenger side glass)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Headlamps, dual cavity, halogen

Interior

Tachometer
Outside Temperature Display
Cup holders 10 with (ABB) 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) and 12 with (ABC) 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration)
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Defogger, rear-window electric
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Insulation, acoustical package
Steering column, tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock
Windows, power with driver Express-Down
Lighting, interior with theater dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Seat, 2-way manual front passenger, included with Premium Cloth
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin and sliding armrest with storage
Instrumentation, enhanced Driver Information Centre with personalization features, speedometer, tachometer, outside temperature display, low oil, fuel and coolant indicators, odometer, trip odometer and trip computer with digital compass
Visors, driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Colour Touch Radio
Seat, 8-way power driver with power recline and lumbar control
Trim, interior, wood grain centre stack and interior trim

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m])
Axle, 3.16 ratio
Exhaust, single outlet
Battery, high capacity 660 cold-cranking amps
GVWR, 6459 lbs. (2930 kg) (CV14526 AWD models only.)

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Does not monitor spare)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual-note
Air bags, front passenger air bag suppression
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, standard speaker system

