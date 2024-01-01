Menu
REMOTE START, 3RD ROW SEATING, 8 PASSENGER, BACK-UP CAMERA, DRIVE TRAIN- ALL WHEEL, REAR AIRCONDITIONING, AM/FM/CD, HARD TOP, REAR DEFOGGER, ABS, POWER LOCKS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, ROLL SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, SEAT TYPE-BUCKET, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, SPOILER, TRACTION CONTROL

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

111,525 KM

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,525KM
VIN 1GNKVFED5HJ278947

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8947
  • Mileage 111,525 KM

REMOTE START, 3RD ROW SEATING, 8 PASSENGER, BACK-UP CAMERA, DRIVE TRAIN- ALL WHEEL, REAR AIRCONDITIONING, AM/FM/CD, HARD TOP, REAR DEFOGGER, ABS, POWER LOCKS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, ROLL SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, SEAT TYPE-BUCKET, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, SPOILER, TRACTION CONTROL

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2017 Chevrolet Traverse