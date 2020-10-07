+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! White 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI One Owner, Local Trade, Clean Carfax, 17" x 7.5" Steel Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Passenger Seating (2-3-3 Seating Configuration), ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Airbags, Bluetooth® For Phone, Brake assist, Comfort Grip Urethane Steering Wheel, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Engine Block Heater, Enhanced Driver Information Centre, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LS, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM w/CD Player, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
