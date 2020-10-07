Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

20,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

FWD 4dr LS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

FWD 4dr LS

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6170127
  • Stock #: 20W1E389A
  • VIN: 1GNKRFED3HJ350491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! White 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI One Owner, Local Trade, Clean Carfax, 17" x 7.5" Steel Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Passenger Seating (2-3-3 Seating Configuration), ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Airbags, Bluetooth® For Phone, Brake assist, Comfort Grip Urethane Steering Wheel, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Engine Block Heater, Enhanced Driver Information Centre, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LS, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM w/CD Player, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 67,106 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee 4X4
 72,985 KM
$18,988 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 SPOR...
 54,101 KM
$29,388 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory