2017 Chevrolet Traverse

$26,000 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 9 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7211321

7211321 Stock #: 254331

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony/Saddle Up

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 39,971 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.