2017 Chevrolet Traverse

39,971 KM

Details Description Features

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LT w/Heated Seats & Remote Start *Local-Low KM*

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LT w/Heated Seats & Remote Start *Local-Low KM*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

39,971KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7211321
  Stock #: 254331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Saddle Up
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 39,971 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for room for 7 people AND all their gear but don't want to drive a minivan? Check out this super low KM 2017 Chevy Traverse that just arrived on trade in popular LT trim! With only 40,000km, this spacious, budget friendly SUV is packed with great options such as: heated seats, back-up camera, Bluetooth, 20 inch rims, remote start and 2nd row Captain's chairs!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

