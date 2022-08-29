$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
LT AWD **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9144271
- Stock #: P4339A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 58,438 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT AWD **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Traverse comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Down, Wheels, 4 - 18" X 7.5" (45.7 cm x 19.1 cm) machined, Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire, Visors, driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors, Trim, interior, wood grain centre stack and interior trim, Transmission, 6-speed automatic (Included and only available with CV14526 AWD models.), and Traction control. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.