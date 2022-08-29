Menu
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

126,176 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,176KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9180319
  • Stock #: 7446
  • VIN: 1GNKVFKD2HJ147446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 7446
  • Mileage 126,176 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, 8 PASSENGER, ALLOYS, AM/FM/CD/AUX, AIRBAGS, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, MP3, POWER SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT, TRACTION CONTROL


___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We don't hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C,
at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at AUTOEXCELL.CA or CALL 204.888.4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!
Engine: 6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L
126176 KMS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

