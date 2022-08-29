$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
LS
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
- Listing ID: 9180319
- Stock #: 7446
- VIN: 1GNKVFKD2HJ147446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 126,176 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD, 8 PASSENGER, ALLOYS, AM/FM/CD/AUX, AIRBAGS, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, MP3, POWER SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT, TRACTION CONTROL
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
Engine: 6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L
