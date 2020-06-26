Menu
$16,899

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2017 Chevrolet Trax

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LT Back Up Camera!

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LT Back Up Camera!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$16,899

+ taxes & licensing

  51,255KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5292899
  Stock #: F366CT
  VIN: 3GNCJLSB1HL190505
Exterior Colour
Mosaic Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Interior

Come See This Well Maintained Chevrolet Trax For Yourself Today!

Price does not include taxes.

Price does not include taxes.

Safety
  Security System
  Traction Control
  Heated Mirrors
  Stability Control
  Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  Power Mirrors
  Power Windows
  Power Steering
Convenience
  Cruise Control
  tilt steering
  remote start
  Intermittent Wipers
  Front Reading Lamps
  Auto On/Off Headlamps
  Power Outlet
  Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  Daytime Running Lights
  tinted windows
  Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
  Satellite Radio
  Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Comfort
  Front air conditioning
  Cargo shade
Additional Features
  Rear View Camera
  Wheels
  Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • plus news
  • sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening
  • talk
  • which lets you take all your favorite programming anywhere. Listen on your computer
  All-Season Front Tire
  All-Season Rear Tire
  SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
  • smartphone or tablet to find your sound (The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms and are used under license. If you decide to continue service after your trial
  • the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. All fees and programming sub...
  16" (40.6 cm) aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

