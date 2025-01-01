2017 Chevrolet Volt

Menu
<p>Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p>2017 CHEVY VOLT, FWD 124,275KM</p> <p>EXCELLENT FOR DAILY USE OR DELIVERY JOBS</p> <p>**Clean Title**</p> <p>**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p> </p> <p>FEATURES:</p> <p>5 PASSENGER</p> <p>AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p>AM/FM/CD</p> <p>APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO</p> <p>BLUETOOTH</p> <p>CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p>BACK UP CAMERA</p> <p>HEATED FRONT SEATS</p> <p>HEATED STEERING WHEEL</p> <p>POWER LOCKS</p> <p>POWER STEERING</p> <p>POWER WINDOWS</p> <p>REMOTE START</p> <p>TRACTION CONTROL</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>Asking $12 999 + taxes</p> <p>** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p>** Warranty Available **</p> <p> </p> <p>Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p>Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p>1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p>www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p> </p> <p>While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.</p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

