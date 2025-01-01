$12,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Volt
PHEV LT 4dr Hatchback Automatic
Location
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 4688
- Mileage 124,275 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)
2017 CHEVY VOLT, FWD 124,275KM
EXCELLENT FOR DAILY USE OR DELIVERY JOBS
**Clean Title**
**Manitoba Safety**
FEATURES:
5 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM/CD
APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
BACK UP CAMERA
HEATED FRONT SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
POWER LOCKS
POWER STEERING
POWER WINDOWS
REMOTE START
TRACTION CONTROL
Asking $12 999 + taxes
** Financing Available O.A.C**
** Warranty Available **
Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500
Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba
www.autosavewpg.com
While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
204-774-8900