2017 Chrysler Pacifica

76,000 KM

Details Description

$34,600

+ tax & licensing
$34,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited Edition - Panoramic Roof & Navigation

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited Edition - Panoramic Roof & Navigation

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$34,600

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6044877
  • Stock #: SCV4878
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG2HR636363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV4878
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TOP OF THE LINE LUXURY LIMITED EDITION! *** LOW K + FANTASTIC COLOUR!! *** GORGEOUS WESTERN-OWNED VEHICLE! *** Absolute highest model possible in this beautiful family hauler. Wow Velvet Red Pearlcoat Exterior with an amazing Deep Mocha LEATHER INTERIOR......Factory REMOTE START......PANORAMIC SUNROOF w/ Third Row SUNROOF......POWER SLIDING DOORS......Power Liftgate......HEATED SEATS......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ 360 SURROUND VIEW & Park Assist Sensors......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Huge TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......NAVIGATION Package......Adaptive RADAR CRUISE CONTROL......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Memory Seat......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Tinted Privacy Windows......2nd Row CAPTAINS CHAIRS......Dual Climate Control w/ Dedicated Rear Controls......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener.......Power Split Folding Rear Seats......Tried and True 3.6L V6 Engine......New 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, great fuel mileage returns!......LED Daytime Running Lights......Full Power Convenience Package (Mirrors, Locks, Windows)......and 16-Inch Alloys!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, a balance of Factory CHRYSLER WARRANTY and All-Weather Mats. Only 76,000 KMs!! Priced to sell at $34,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

