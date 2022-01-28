Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

64,000 KM

Details Description

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited Top Trim - Pano Roof, Nav, 360 Cam, MUST READ!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited Top Trim - Pano Roof, Nav, 360 Cam, MUST READ!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 8224653
  2. 8224653
  3. 8224653
  4. 8224653
  5. 8224653
  6. 8224653
  7. 8224653
  8. 8224653
  9. 8224653
  10. 8224653
  11. 8224653
  12. 8224653
  13. 8224653
  14. 8224653
  15. 8224653
  16. 8224653
  17. 8224653
  18. 8224653
  19. 8224653
  20. 8224653
  21. 8224653
  22. 8224653
  23. 8224653
  24. 8224653
  25. 8224653
  26. 8224653
  27. 8224653
  28. 8224653
  29. 8224653
  30. 8224653
  31. 8224653
  32. 8224653
  33. 8224653
  34. 8224653
  35. 8224653
  36. 8224653
  37. 8224653
  38. 8224653
  39. 8224653
  40. 8224653
  41. 8224653
  42. 8224653
  43. 8224653
Contact Seller

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

64,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8224653
  • Stock #: SCV6667
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG2HR727732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour JAZZ BLUE PEARL COAT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV6667
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** CLAIMS FREE CARFAX HISTORY! *** MASSIVE PANO ROOF + AC SEATS + NAVIGATION!! *** TOP TRIM LIMITED EDITION!!! *** This ain't your dads old Minivan! This very low km, top of the line Pacifica Limited is stuffed to the rafters with more features than we could list in an ad! The fit and finish of the Pacifica Limited needs to be seen to be appreciated... everything from self-parking to panoramic roof - this one is a don't miss! Rear View Camera w/ 360 SURROUND VIEW......Factory REMOTE START......HEATED STEERING Wheel......Multistage HEATED SEATS......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......HEATED 2nd ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS......Premium LEATHER Interior w/ Perforated Inserts......Adaptive Radar Cruise Control......NAVIGATION Package......PARALLEL & PERPINDICULAR PARK ASSIST (Self-Parking Feature)......Power Lift Tailgate......Power Sliding Doors......Power Folding Rear Seats......Driver & Passenger Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Control......Memory Driver Seat Settings......Stow n' Go Seating......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Auto Dusk Sensing Headlamps......Fog Lights......Forward Collision Warning System w/ Active Braking......Lane Keep Assist......Blind Spot Monitoring System w/ Cross Path Detection......8.4 Inch TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......Handsfree BLUETOOTH Connectivity......Tri Zone Climate Control......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Factory Installed TOW PACKAGE......and Upgraded 20 INCH ALLOY WHEELS!

This Chrysler Pacifica Limited comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, and custom fit Pacifica mats. Yes, ONLY 64,000km! Now priced to sell at just $44,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2012 Chevrolet Camar...
 55,000 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 54,000 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-30 GT ...
 16,000 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory