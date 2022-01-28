$44,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited Top Trim - Pano Roof, Nav, 360 Cam, MUST READ!
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
64,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8224653
- Stock #: SCV6667
- VIN: 2C4RC1GG2HR727732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour JAZZ BLUE PEARL COAT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description
This Chrysler Pacifica Limited comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, and custom fit Pacifica mats. Yes, ONLY 64,000km! Now priced to sell at just $44,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
