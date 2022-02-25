$30,995+ tax & licensing
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus
Location
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
119,861KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8377377
- Stock #: P9982A
- VIN: 2C4RC1EG6HR534048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P9982A
- Mileage 119,861 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
KeySense Programmable Key Fob
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRI-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Front Power Sunroof Shade
ALLOY/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
TIRES: P235/65R17 BSW AS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
NORMAL-DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
Requires Subscription
TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2 Receiver Trailer Sway Control Heavy-Duty Radiator 220-Amp Alternator Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
WHEELS: 17 X 7 TECH SILVER 5-SPOKE ALUMINUM (STD)
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6