2017 Chrysler Pacifica

$30,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 8 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8377377

8377377 Stock #: P9982A

P9982A VIN: 2C4RC1EG6HR534048

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P9982A

Mileage 119,861 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) KeySense Programmable Key Fob Rear Collision Mitigation TRI-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Front Power Sunroof Shade ALLOY/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION TIRES: P235/65R17 BSW AS (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic NORMAL-DUTY SUSPENSION (STD) Requires Subscription TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2 Receiver Trailer Sway Control Heavy-Duty Radiator 220-Amp Alternator Trailer Tow Wiring Harness WHEELS: 17 X 7 TECH SILVER 5-SPOKE ALUMINUM (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.