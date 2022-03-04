Menu
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

77,000 KM

Details Description

$37,800

+ tax & licensing
$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus w/ Nav, Pwr Sliders, Htd Wheel & Lthr

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus w/ Nav, Pwr Sliders, Htd Wheel & Lthr

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8628731
  • Stock #: SCV7182
  • VIN: 2C4RC1EG3HR740010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** HEATED STEERING & HEATED LEATHER SEATS (FRONT & REAR)! *** STOW N' GO CENTRE ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS!! *** POWER SLIDING DOORS & POWER TAILGATE!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

PLEASE NOTE: AN APPOINTMENT IS REQUIRED TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE.

This Pacifica Touring L-Plus comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and custom fitted Pacifica mats. Only 77,000 kilometers, and now sale priced at just $37,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

