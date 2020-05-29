Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2017 Dodge Challenger

R/T SHAKER

R/T SHAKER

Location

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  CALL
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5048064
  Stock #: 73112
  VIN: 2C3CDZBT6HH619503
Exterior Colour
Yellow Jacket
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Mid-Size Cars, 2dr Cpe R/T Shaker, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
  • YELLOW JACKET
  • TIRES: P245/45ZR20 BSW 3-SEASON PERFORMANCE -inc: High-Speed Engine Controller (STD)
  • BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED/ALCANTARA FRONT VENTED SEATS
  • SOUND GROUP II -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
  • HIGH PERFORMANCE BRAKES -inc: Anti-Lock Brakes
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM W/GLOSS BLACK (STD)
  • DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Universal Garage Door Opener High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
  • Requires Subscription
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE PERF. AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.07 Rear Axle Ratio Conventional Differential Rear Axle (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28S R/T SHAKER -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Perf. Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 276-Watt Amplifier Satin Black Rear Spoiler Fron...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

