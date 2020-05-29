2017 Dodge Challenger

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks

Power Sunroof

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)

YELLOW JACKET

TIRES: P245/45ZR20 BSW 3-SEASON PERFORMANCE -inc: High-Speed Engine Controller (STD)

BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED/ALCANTARA FRONT VENTED SEATS

SOUND GROUP II -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer

HIGH PERFORMANCE BRAKES -inc: Anti-Lock Brakes

WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM W/GLOSS BLACK (STD)

DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Universal Garage Door Opener High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors

Requires Subscription

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE PERF. AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.07 Rear Axle Ratio Conventional Differential Rear Axle (STD)

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28S R/T SHAKER -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Perf. Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 276-Watt Amplifier Satin Black Rear Spoiler Fron...

