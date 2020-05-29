2017 Dodge Challenger

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Door Locks
- Power Sunroof
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Powertrain
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Seating
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Additional Features
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Bluetooth Connection
- WiFi Hotspot
- Smart Device Integration
- ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
- YELLOW JACKET
- TIRES: P245/45ZR20 BSW 3-SEASON PERFORMANCE -inc: High-Speed Engine Controller (STD)
- BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED/ALCANTARA FRONT VENTED SEATS
- SOUND GROUP II -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
- HIGH PERFORMANCE BRAKES -inc: Anti-Lock Brakes
- WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM W/GLOSS BLACK (STD)
- DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Universal Garage Door Opener High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
- Requires Subscription
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE PERF. AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.07 Rear Axle Ratio Conventional Differential Rear Axle (STD)
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28S R/T SHAKER -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Perf. Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 276-Watt Amplifier Satin Black Rear Spoiler Fron...
