2017 Dodge Challenger

3,451 KM

Details Description

$83,968

+ tax & licensing
$83,968

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat LIKE NEW HELLCAT!!

2017 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat LIKE NEW HELLCAT!!

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale

$83,968

+ taxes & licensing

3,451KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7747899
  • Stock #: F48N6D
  • VIN: 2C3CDZC98HH540515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,451 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CarFax Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-XXXX

204-888-2277

