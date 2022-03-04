$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
204-786-3811
2017 Dodge Challenger
2017 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat
Location
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-786-3811
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
20,208KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8586770
- Stock #: 95651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow Jacket
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 95651
- Mileage 20,208 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 2dr Cpe SRT Hellcat, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 6.2 L/376
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
RED SEAT BELTS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26R -inc: Engine: 6.2L Supercharged HEMI Hellcat V8 Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite High Perf Auto 2.62 Rear Axle Ratio
TIRES: P275/40ZR20 P ZERO SUMMER
WHEELS: 20" X 9.5" DARK BRONZE FORGED ALUMINUM
ENGINE: 6.2L SUPERCHARGED HEMI HELLCAT V8 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE HIGH PERF AUTO (STD)
CARBON DUEL STRIPES
YELLOW JACKET
BLACK/BLACK LAGUNA LEATHER SRT W/HELLCAT LOGO
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9