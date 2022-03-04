2017 Dodge Challenger

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 2 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8586770

8586770 Stock #: 95651

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow Jacket

Interior Colour Black/Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 95651

Mileage 20,208 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Supercharged Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Active suspension Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert RED SEAT BELTS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26R -inc: Engine: 6.2L Supercharged HEMI Hellcat V8 Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite High Perf Auto 2.62 Rear Axle Ratio TIRES: P275/40ZR20 P ZERO SUMMER WHEELS: 20" X 9.5" DARK BRONZE FORGED ALUMINUM ENGINE: 6.2L SUPERCHARGED HEMI HELLCAT V8 (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE HIGH PERF AUTO (STD) CARBON DUEL STRIPES YELLOW JACKET BLACK/BLACK LAGUNA LEATHER SRT W/HELLCAT LOGO Requires Subscription

