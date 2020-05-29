2017 Dodge Durango

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Driver Knee Airbag

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Sunroof

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Block Heater

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance

Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

6 Speakers

Integrated roof antenna Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass

DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Air filtration

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Body-coloured door handles

Black grille w/body-colour surround Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Rear Parking Sensors

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

PERIMETER ALARM

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

180 Amp Alternator

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Keyless Start

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Garage door transmitter

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Permanent locking hubs

Carpet Floor Trim

Knee Air Bag

3.45 Rear Axle Ratio

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

LED brakelights

Parkview Back-Up Camera

3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Valet Function

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Leather Gear Shift Knob

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Laminated Glass

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel

Black Side Windows Trim

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)

GPS Antenna Input

BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS

Smart Device Integration

HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Illuminated Front Cupholder

Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) (STD)

650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)

DB BLACK

93.1 L Fuel Tank

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim

Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints

1422# Maximum Payload

REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats w/Driver Memory Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video Rear Seat Video System

Requires Subscription

RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: 8.4 Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details

WHEELS: 20 X 8 HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM (STD)

