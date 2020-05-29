Menu
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2017 Dodge Durango

2017 Dodge Durango

GT

2017 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,833KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5042583
  • Stock #: P9141B
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG7HC850601
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • 6 Speakers
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/body-colour surround
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • 180 Amp Alternator
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Keyless Start
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Knee Air Bag
  • 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • LED brakelights
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Valet Function
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Laminated Glass
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
  • GPS Antenna Input
  • BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
  • Smart Device Integration
  • HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Illuminated Front Cupholder
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) (STD)
  • 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
  • DB BLACK
  • 93.1 L Fuel Tank
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
  • 1422# Maximum Payload
  • REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats w/Driver Memory Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video Rear Seat Video System
  • Requires Subscription
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: 8.4 Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details
  • WHEELS: 20 X 8 HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

