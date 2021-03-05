Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Durango

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Durango

2017 Dodge Durango

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6641477
  • Stock #: 21149A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour OCTANE RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 4dr GT, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Octane Red
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) (STD)
TIRES: P265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM (STD)
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Steel Spare Wheel
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2004 Chevrolet Avala...
 239,120 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 38,121 KM
$21,777 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Forester...
 74,579 KM
$18,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory