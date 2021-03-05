2017 Dodge Durango

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Tires - Front Performance
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) (STD)
TIRES: P265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM (STD)
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Steel Spare Wheel
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details
