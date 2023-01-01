Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10451985
  • Stock #: HR774991
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG2HR774991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HR774991
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

 

Safetied

 

In Excellent Condition.

The most adaptable minivan now available on the lot. It has the features that make long-distance trips run smoothly and has an excellent seating arrangement. It is still one of the greatest options for carrying up to eight passengers and for keeping them entertained along the way.

 

Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

 

The 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport offers all the equipment we'd want in a minivan. Such as;

    • . 4-Way Driver Seat and passenger seat -inc: Manual Recline
    • . Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls
    • . Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
    • . 3 12V DC Power Outlets
    • . Airbag Occupancy Sensor
    • . Block Heater
    • . Cruise Control
    • . 6-Speed Automatic
    • . Front-Wheel Drive
    • . Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
    •  
    • and many more!!

 

Contact us now @

Office # (204) 255-1297 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

Address: 2850 Dugald Road.

   Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday

               10-5 on Saturdays!

  •  
  •  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

