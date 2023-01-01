$17,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
4DR WGN
Location
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
204-586-8335
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
120,244KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG1HR556995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2632
- Mileage 120,244 KM
Vehicle Description
SXT Grand Caravan people mover with Rear A/C/Heat, DVD, Back-up Cam PW PDL Alloys plus more.
Only 120244 kms locally owned and no major claims. Freshly safety certified and ready for winter.
Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
3RD ROW SEATING
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
