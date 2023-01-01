Menu
<p>SXT Grand Caravan people mover with Rear A/C/Heat, DVD, Back-up Cam PW PDL Alloys plus more.</p> <p>Only 120244 kms locally owned and no major claims. Freshly safety certified and ready for winter.</p><br>Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

120,244 KM

Details Description Features

4DR WGN

4DR WGN

Location

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

120,244KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG1HR556995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2632
  • Mileage 120,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

