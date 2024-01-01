$25,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray[Granite Crystal Metallic]
- Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,734 KM
Vehicle Description
Hi Friend, Welcome to Ride Time's Unflation Event! As we begin this new year, we're thrilled to share the success we achieved last December a remarkable year-over-year increase in sales. This milestone has enabled us to maintain an aggressive purchasing strategy, ensuring that this January, we can offer you incredible deals that are a step ahead of other dealers who are still dealing with high-priced, old inventory from last year's market conditions. A Selection That Sets Us Apart: Our proactive approach means our inventory is more diverse and value-packed than ever. With 80-120 high-quality, hand-selected vehicles consistently in stock, and the majority priced under $30,000, your perfect car awaits, whether for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Market-Savvy Pricing for You: Thanks to our strong sales performance in December, weve adjusted our prices to reflect the current market, ensuring you get the best deal possible during our Unflation Event. While others are stuck with last year's pricing, we're moving forward with offers that truly reflect todays market values. Exceptional Financing Options: Leveraging our December success, we've negotiated special financing terms for you, including our exciting No Payments For 90 Days OAC offer. We also provide access to some of the most competitive rates available, making it easier and more affordable for you to drive away in your dream car now. Your Trust, Our Quality: Each vehicle in our inventory has passed a Manitoba Safety Inspection and comes with a comprehensive CarFax report. Dont forget about our Oil 4 Life Program, offering you potential annual savings. Always at Your Service: Have questions or eager to explore our inventory? Text us 24/7 at 204-400-1965. You can also browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca. For a more personal experience, visit us at our lot or connect with us directly at https://m.me/ridetime. Seize the Opportunity: Our Unflation Event is a direct result of our successful December sales. We're excited to pass on the savings to you with outstanding offers and flexible financing options. Ride Time is committed to providing you with an unparalleled car-buying experience. Join us at the Unflation Event and drive into 2024 with great value and an excellent new vehicle! The Ride Time Team (DLR 4080) 7 Passenger, Leather, Navigation, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Power Seats, Remote Start, 17" Alloy Wheels, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 2nd-Row Power Windows, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6.5" Touchscreen, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, Black Finish Instrument Panel Bezel, Bluetooth® Streaming Audio, Bright Side Roof Rails, Fog Lamps, Garmin Navigation System, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, HDMI Input Jack, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Left Power Sliding Door, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power Convenience Group, Power Liftgate, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, Quick Order Package 29P SXT Premium Plus, Radio: 430, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Remote Start System, Right Power Sliding Door, Security Group, Single DVD Entertainment Group, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Super Console, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/Granite Crystal. 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT Granite Pearlcoat Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
