<p>7 PASSENGER, DVD, 3RD ROW SEATING, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, BACK-UP CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, WOOD TRIM, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), AM/FM/CD, POWER LIFTGATE, REAR DEFOGGER, ABS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, ROOF LUGGAGE RACK, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, SEAT COVERING TYPE SIMULATED LEATHER, AIR BAG, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, SPOILER, TRACTION CONTROL</p><p>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at auto excell, the price is the price</p><p>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!</p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

145,514 KM

Details

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,514KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG6HR793270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3270old
  • Mileage 145,514 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-XXXX

204-888-4070

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan