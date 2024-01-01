Menu
LOOKING FOR A FAMILY HAULER?? COME AND CHECK OUT THIS AMAZINGLY CLEAN GRAND CARAVAN CREW!! LOADED!! LOADED WITH ALL THE GOODIES!! HEATED LEATHER!! HEATED STEERING!! POWER SLINDERS!! POWER HATCH!! DUAL DVD FOR THE KIDS!! TOP OF THE LINE!! ALWAYS MAINTAINED AND SERVICED @ THE DODGE STORE!! SERIOUSLY MUST BE SEEN AND DRIVEN!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! READY FOR YOUR SUMMER TRIPS FOR ONLY $18,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE OAC.

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

227,000 KM

$18,986

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

227,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG1HR624094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

LOOKING FOR A FAMILY HAULER?? COME AND CHECK OUT THIS AMAZINGLY CLEAN GRAND CARAVAN CREW!! LOADED!! LOADED WITH ALL THE GOODIES!! HEATED LEATHER!! HEATED STEERING!! POWER SLINDERS!! POWER HATCH!! DUAL DVD FOR THE KIDS!! TOP OF THE LINE!! ALWAYS MAINTAINED AND SERVICED @ THE DODGE STORE!! SERIOUSLY MUST BE SEEN AND DRIVEN!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! READY FOR YOUR SUMMER TRIPS FOR ONLY $18,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE OAC. VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS .CA DEALER #4194

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan