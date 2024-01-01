$12,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Crew Plus
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # HR754884
- Mileage 326,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
Safetied
Fully Loaded
In Excellent Condition.
The most adaptable minivan now available on the market matches them for features that make long-distance trips run smoothly and has an excellent seating arrangement. It is still one of the greatest options for carrying up to eight passengers and for keeping them entertained along the way.
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
The 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew offers all the equipment we'd want in a minivan. Such as;
- Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
- 6-Speed Automatic
- DVD
- Front-Wheel Drive
- Leather Interior
- Cruise Control
- Reverse Camera
- Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls
- Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
- FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
- 6.5" Touchscreen
- Block Heater and many more!!
-
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
Address: 2850 Dugald Road.
Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday
10-5 on Saturdays!
Vehicle Features
