2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

326,350 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew Plus

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew Plus

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
326,350KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG0HR754884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HR754884
  • Mileage 326,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Safetied

Fully Loaded

In Excellent Condition.

The most adaptable minivan now available on the market matches them for features that make long-distance trips run smoothly and has an excellent seating arrangement. It is still one of the greatest options for carrying up to eight passengers and for keeping them entertained along the way.

Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

 

The 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew offers all the equipment we'd want in a minivan. Such as;

  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • 6-Speed Automatic
  • DVD 
  • Front-Wheel Drive
  • Leather Interior
  • Cruise Control
  • Reverse Camera
  • Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls
  • Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
  • FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
  • 6.5" Touchscreen
  • Block Heater and many more!!
  •  

Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

Address: 2850 Dugald Road.

   Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday

               10-5 on Saturdays!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

