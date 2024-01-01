$24,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,693KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBG6HR885059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Bright White]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,693 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ride Time
2014 Toyota Corolla LE 143,932 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxury 136,924 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK 159,407 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ride Time
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan