2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

53,693 KM

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,693KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6HR885059

  • Exterior Colour White[Bright White]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,693 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan