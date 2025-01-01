Menu
<p><strong>Dealer #4660</strong></p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

232,050 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

12641736

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
232,050KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0HR750868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # HR750868
  • Mileage 232,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #4660

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-XXXX

204-255-1297

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan