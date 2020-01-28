1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
+ taxes & licensing
This Dodge Grand Caravan has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic.*These Packages Will Make Your Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package the Envy of Onlookers*JAZZ BLUE PEARL, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), COMPACT SPARE TIRE, CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Touring Suspension, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring.* Stop By Today *Stop by Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
