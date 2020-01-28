Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,507KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4545423
  • Stock #: 19794A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXHR793582
Exterior Colour
Jazz Blue Pearl
Interior Colour
Light Greystone/Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

This Dodge Grand Caravan has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic.*These Packages Will Make Your Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package the Envy of Onlookers*JAZZ BLUE PEARL, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), COMPACT SPARE TIRE, CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Touring Suspension, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring.* Stop By Today *Stop by Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • Jazz Blue Pearl
  • LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD)
  • CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

