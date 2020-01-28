This Dodge Grand Caravan has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic.*These Packages Will Make Your Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package the Envy of Onlookers*JAZZ BLUE PEARL, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), COMPACT SPARE TIRE, CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Touring Suspension, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring.* Stop By Today *Stop by Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Compact Spare Tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Wheel Covers

Knee Air Bag

