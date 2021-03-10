Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

54,877 KM

Details

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

54,877KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6742388
  • Stock #: 4324
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXHR874324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 4324
  • Mileage 54,877 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CVP



WOOD TRIM , 7 PASSENGER, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, RF SIDE AIRBAG, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, SEAT NONE, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, HEATED MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, HEATED MIRRORS YES, SPOILER, AM/FM/CD, LF SIDE AIRBAG, TELESCOPE, CD IN DASH, POWER LOCKS, TILT WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER WINDOWS


___________________________________________________________________


Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________


We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________


Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag

