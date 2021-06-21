Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

53,309 KM

Details Description Features

$18,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,889

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP* Air Conditioning/Automatic/7 SEATER

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP* Air Conditioning/Automatic/7 SEATER

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$18,889

+ taxes & licensing

53,309KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7394687
  • Stock #: 25055
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR784358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,309 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * New Dodge Grand Caravan MSRP $32,585 * 7 SEATER, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, Only 53,309 kms ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Have ROOM for the FAMILY in this ''BUDGET FRIENDLY'' 2017 Grand Caravan Canada Value Package! Features include 7 SEATER, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, power windows & door locks, cruise control & more! Call us today. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo
3RD ROW SEATING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 14,134 KM
$49,588 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sportage LX...
 46,365 KM
$17,997 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 97,731 KM
$25,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory