$18,889 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 3 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7394687

7394687 Stock #: 25055

25055 VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR784358

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,309 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Seating 3RD ROW SEATING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.