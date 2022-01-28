Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

50,942 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 8165740
  2. 8165740
  3. 8165740
  4. 8165740
  5. 8165740
  6. 8165740
  7. 8165740
  8. 8165740
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,942KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8165740
  • Stock #: 22037
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3HR555542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Bright White]
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22037
  • Mileage 50,942 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 59,693 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 154,771 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sedona LX+
 69,623 KM
$35,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory