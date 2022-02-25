Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

51,548 KM

$25,650

+ tax & licensing
$25,650

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT SE PLUS PKG | LOW KMs

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT SE PLUS PKG | LOW KMs

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$25,650

+ taxes & licensing

51,548KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8338665
  Stock #: F4DMJ8
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG9HR776112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4DMJ8
  • Mileage 51,548 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT SE PLUS PKG | LOW KMs | Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat

SE Plus Pkg, Uconnect Pkg, Dual Zone AC, Rear AC, 2nd-Row Power Windows, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone, Black Side Roof Rails, Block heater, Bluetooth® Streaming Audio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front wheel independent suspension, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, Quick Order Package 29E Canada Value Package, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, SE Plus Package, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sunscreen Glass, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" 5-Spoke Aluminum.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
75 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
3RD ROW SEATING
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Radio: 130
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

