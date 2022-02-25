$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 9 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing





Listing ID: 8408502

Stock #: 22078A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 93,938 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Wheel Covers Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Knee Air Bag TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK LEATHER FRONT BUCKET W/SUEDE INSERTS POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w... SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Radio: 430 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115-Volt ... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 2nd-Row Power Windows Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings Premium Interior Accents Body-Colour Sill Applique ...

