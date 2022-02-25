$24,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
204-786-3811
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-786-3811
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
82,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8422583
- Stock #: 93991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 82,254 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Compact Spare Tire
Steel Wheels
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Easy-clean floor mats
LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD)
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9