2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

162,728 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS

Location

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

162,728KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8821151
  • Stock #: 386206
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2HR786206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 386206
  • Mileage 162,728 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • SXT Premium Plus
  • Leather
  • Power Tailgate
  • Accident-Free
  • 7-Passenger
  • DVD Player
  • Navigation

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Phone Number: (204) 615-6979

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Power Mirror(s)
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

