Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4MA7V

Mileage 79,350 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 75 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs) Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Full Carpet Floor Covering Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Driver And Front Passenger Armrests 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Sentry Key Immobilizer Exterior Spoiler Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille (4) full-size doors Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring Body-Coloured Front Bumper Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Tires: P225/65R17 AS Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls 4 Speakers Fixed antenna Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Radio: 130 Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Simulated woodgrain trim Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Manual Fold Into Floor 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Manual Recline Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

