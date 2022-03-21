Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

79,350 KM

Details Description Features

$24,432

+ tax & licensing
$24,432

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package Exclusive Interest Rate Sale!

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package Exclusive Interest Rate Sale!

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$24,432

+ taxes & licensing

79,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8936566
  • Stock #: F4MA7V
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3HR579985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4MA7V
  • Mileage 79,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Car!
Low Kilometers!

This Caravan has some cosmetic imperfections (a few scratches & scuffs) and is priced to reflect that.

Visit us online or in-person to schedule your test drive!
Key Features

Customer Preferred Package
- SXT Badge
- 2nd & 3rdrow Stow n Go Seats
- 2ndrow Stow n Go Bucket Seats
- Floor Console with Cup Holder
- Sunscreen Glass

Climate Package
- A/C with TriZone Temp Control
- Rear Air Conditioning with Heater

Uconnect HandsFree Package
- Bluetooth Streaming Audio
- LeatherWrapped Shift Knob
- LeatherWrapped Steering Wheel
- Remote USB Port
- AutoDimming Rearview Mirror with Mic
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- HandsFree Communication with Bluetooth

SXT Plus Package
- 17x6.5Inch Aluminum Wheels
- Power SecondRow Windows
- Power 3rdRow QuarterVented Windows
- Power Windows with Front 1Touch Down

Single DVD Entertainment Package
- 2ndRow Overhead 9Inch Video Screen
- HDMI Input
- SecondRow Overhead DVD Console
- 6.5 Inch Touch Screen Infotainment Screen
- ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
- Video Remote Control
- Wireless Headphones

and more!



Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
75 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Spoiler
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
(4) full-size doors
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
3RD ROW SEATING
Rear bench seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Radio: 130
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Simulated woodgrain trim
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Manual Recline
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

