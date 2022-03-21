$24,432+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Canada Value Package Exclusive Interest Rate Sale!
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
$24,432
- Listing ID: 8936566
- Stock #: F4MA7V
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG3HR579985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Car!
Low Kilometers!
This Caravan has some cosmetic imperfections (a few scratches & scuffs) and is priced to reflect that.
Visit us online or in-person to schedule your test drive!
Key Features
Customer Preferred Package
- SXT Badge
- 2nd & 3rdrow Stow n Go Seats
- 2ndrow Stow n Go Bucket Seats
- Floor Console with Cup Holder
- Sunscreen Glass
Climate Package
- A/C with TriZone Temp Control
- Rear Air Conditioning with Heater
Uconnect HandsFree Package
- Bluetooth Streaming Audio
- LeatherWrapped Shift Knob
- LeatherWrapped Steering Wheel
- Remote USB Port
- AutoDimming Rearview Mirror with Mic
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- HandsFree Communication with Bluetooth
SXT Plus Package
- 17x6.5Inch Aluminum Wheels
- Power SecondRow Windows
- Power 3rdRow QuarterVented Windows
- Power Windows with Front 1Touch Down
Single DVD Entertainment Package
- 2ndRow Overhead 9Inch Video Screen
- HDMI Input
- SecondRow Overhead DVD Console
- 6.5 Inch Touch Screen Infotainment Screen
- ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
- Video Remote Control
- Wireless Headphones
and more!
DISCLAIMER
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Vehicle Features
