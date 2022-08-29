Sale $23,924 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 1 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 117,145 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 75 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs) Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Roof Rack tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Chrome bodyside mouldings Lip Spoiler Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Tires: P225/65R17 AS WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Hill Descent Control Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Systems Monitor Vinyl Door Trim Insert Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Sentry Key Immobilizer Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Simulated woodgrain trim Black roof rails w/crossbars Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Manual Fold Into Floor 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Manual Recline Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

