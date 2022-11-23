Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

99,000 KM

Details Description

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

SE Plus - Nav, Overhead DVD, Htd Lthr, Rmt Start!

Location

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

99,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9427557
  • Stock #: SCV8131
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2HR590234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BILLET CLEAR COAT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOADED UP SE PLUS GRAND CARAVAN! 15K IN UPGRADES!! *** NAVIGATION + REMOTE START + DVD PLAYER + LEATHER INTERIOR!! *** LOCALLY OWNED, ONE OWNER MANITOBA TRADE IN!! REGULARLY SERVICED AT CHRYSLER!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, and custom fit Grand Caravan Mats! ONLY 99,000KM! Now priced to sell at Just $24,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

