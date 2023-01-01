$29,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-272-6161
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$29,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9611050
- Stock #: 23050
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG2HR882947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver[Billet Metallic]
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,941 KM
Vehicle Description
Hi friend! It's time to beat inflation and upgrade your ride with Ride Time this February. Our exclusive "Unflation Event is here to help you save big on top-quality used vehicles. With an average of 100 cars always priced under $30,000 in stock, we have the selection and pricing options to meet your needs and budget. All of our vehicles are reconditioned above industry standards and priced below market value, ensuring you get the most value for your money. Plus, they come with a fresh Manitoba Safety inspection, a free CarFax history report, and our "Oil 4 Life Program" which saves you approximately $200 per year. And as the only dealership in Manitoba that offers AIR MILES® Reward Miles! If you're not local, don't worry we ship all over the world, making it easier than ever to get behind the wheel of your new ride. And if you have a trade-in, we welcome it! To apply for financing or buy online for a contactless experience, visit https://fast.ridetime.ca. Our team is available 24/7 via text 204-400-1965 or on Facebook Messenger https://m.me/ridetime to provide support and help you find the perfect car for your needs and budget. Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity to save big on top-quality used vehicles. Visit us in-store or shop online now and beat inflation with Ride Time come in today and drive away in a new ride! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner 7 Passenger, Leather, Navigation, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, 17" Alloy Wheels, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6.5" Touchscreen, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth® Streaming Audio, Driver Convenience Group, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Seats, Garmin Navigation System, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Hitch w/2" Receiver, Leather-Faced Seats w/Perforation, Left Power Sliding Door, Load-Leveling & Height Control, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Overhead Storage Bins, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power driver seat, Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats, Power Liftgate, Quick Order Package 29L Crew Plus, Radio: 430, Rear air conditioning, Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps, Rear window defroster, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote USB Port, Right Power Sliding Door, Single Rear Overhead Console System, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, Trailer Tow Group - 3,600 lb Rating, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Universal Garage Door Opener. 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew FWD 6-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT Billet Clearcoat Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: AIR MILES: As the only dealer in Manitoba to offer AIR MILES Reward Miles®, you can earn rewards when you purchase a vehicle or use our auto shop services. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.