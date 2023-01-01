Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

188,137 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

The Car Guy Inc

420 Kensington St, Winnipeg, MB R3J 1J7

204-255-1297

  1. 10087872
  2. 10087872
  3. 10087872
  4. 10087872
  5. 10087872
  6. 10087872
  7. 10087872
  8. 10087872
  9. 10087872
  10. 10087872
  11. 10087872
  12. 10087872
  13. 10087872
  14. 10087872
  15. 10087872
  16. 10087872
  17. 10087872
  18. 10087872
  19. 10087872
  20. 10087872
  21. 10087872
  22. 10087872
  23. 10087872
  24. 10087872
  25. 10087872
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
188,137KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10087872
  • Stock #: HT562881
  • VIN: 3C4PDCGG8HT562881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # HT562881
  • Mileage 188,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

In Excellent Condition

Beautifully detailed 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad has just arrived on our lot and is available now! The drivetrain on this 17 is a 3.6L 6cyl engine paired with an AWD drivetrain.

Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 420 Kensington Street to check it out!!!

The interior options are loaded, and include features such as:

  • Driver power adjustable seats
  • Heated front seats
  • Leather Interior
  • PDC (parking distance control) Back up camera
  • Remote start and Push Button Start
  • Cruise control
  • 7 Alpine speakers Premium sound system: Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth and satellite radio.
  • voice command/recognition,
  • Rear air conditioning.
  • 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • Full Time All-Wheel Drive

and Many more

Contact us now @

Office # (204) 255-1297

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca

Come down to 420 Kensington street today for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 187,605 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A5 Progres...
 74,483 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2003 Ford Mustang GT
 51,201 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

420 Kensington St, Winnipeg, MB R3J 1J7

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Inventory