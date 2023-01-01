$19,995+ tax & licensing
204-255-1297
2017 Dodge Journey
Crossroad
Location
The Car Guy Inc
420 Kensington St, Winnipeg, MB R3J 1J7
204-255-1297
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10087872
- Stock #: HT562881
- VIN: 3C4PDCGG8HT562881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # HT562881
- Mileage 188,137 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
In Excellent Condition
Beautifully detailed 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad has just arrived on our lot and is available now! The drivetrain on this 17 is a 3.6L 6cyl engine paired with an AWD drivetrain.
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 420 Kensington Street to check it out!!!
The interior options are loaded, and include features such as:
- Driver power adjustable seats
- Heated front seats
- Leather Interior
- PDC (parking distance control) Back up camera
- Remote start and Push Button Start
- Cruise control
- 7 Alpine speakers Premium sound system: Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth and satellite radio.
- voice command/recognition,
- Rear air conditioning.
- 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
- Full Time All-Wheel Drive
and Many more
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
Come down to 420 Kensington street today for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
